BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 16. Opening of the road through Aghdam will pave the way for dialogue between Baku and population of Karabakh, Russia’s representative at the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy said, Trend reports.

The Armenian-Azerbaijani reconciliation is unthinkable without a guarantee of the rights and security of the Armenian population of Karabakh in the legal space of Azerbaijan, he added.

Will be updated