Illegal Armenian armed formations tried to establish fortifications near Azerbaijani Army positions

Azerbaijan Materials 20 August 2023 18:13 (UTC +04:00)
Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. Around 15:15 (GMT+4) on August 20, members of the illegal Armenian armed formations on the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, tried to establish permanent fortifications in front of the positions of the Azerbaijani Army located in the direction of the Lachin region, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

As a result of urgent measures taken by the units of the Azerbaijani Army, the work was immediately stopped.

