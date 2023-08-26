Azerbaijan celebrates Lachin City Day with fireworks (PHOTO/VIDEO)

LACHIN, Azerbaijan, August 26. On the occasion of the first celebration of the Lachin City Day, a grandiose fireworks were organized, Trend reports.

With the organization of the Ministry of Culture, the special representation of the President of Azerbaijan for the Lachin region and the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, a rich program has been prepared for August 26 and 27 in Lachin liberated from Armenian occupation.

The events, which will last two days, will cover the entire city center, including Flag Square, the Hakari river embankment, and the picturesque terrace of the new Boulevard.

By the order of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated July 31, 2023, city days were established in the territories liberated from occupation in order to perpetuate the historic victory won in the 44-day Patriotic War.