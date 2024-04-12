Injured as result of mine explosion in Aghdam taken to Barda Central District Hospital (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12. Injured as a result of a mine explosion in Aghdam were taken to the Barda Central District Hospital, Trend reports.

An anti-personnel mine exploded in the district's Aliaghali village area, not cleared of mines, close to the former contact line [which existed between Armenian and Azerbaijani armed forces during Armenian occupation of Aghdam district prior to the second Karabakh war].

The explosion injured the legs of Mirfattah Bagirov, born in 1965, and Khagani Teymurov, born in 1973.

The Aghdam district prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into the incident.