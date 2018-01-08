North-South Corridor - possible springboard for Estonian business to markets of Iran, Middle East, India

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

Trend:

Estonia can join to the international transport route North-South, Estonia's charge d'affaires ad interim in Azerbaijan Indrek Kiverik said, Estonian media reported.

“For Azerbaijan, Estonia is a jump ramp into the Scandinavian market. On the other hand, Azerbaijan is a possible ramp for our businessmen towards the market of Iran, Near East and India. We are pleased with the fact that Azerbaijan is building both a political and a railway contact with Iran. If this route works, for our investors and entrepreneurs will be very easy to reach the mentioned markets right through Azerbaijan,” he said.

Kiverik noted that the volume of Azerbaijani export to Estonia is increasing and economic cooperation is progressing well.

“The turnover is small, even slight I would say. As far as Azerbaijan’s investments into Estonia are concerned, they are growing. It happens because the number of Azerbaijani entrepreneurs opening offices in Estonia is getting higher. They are engaged in logistics, consulting services, IT, wholesale distribution and restaurant business,” Kiverik said.

The International North-South Transport Corridor is meant to connect Northern Europe with Southeast Asia. It will serve as a link connecting the railways of Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia. At the initial stage, it is planned to transport 5 million tons of cargo per year through the corridor and more than 10 million tons of cargo in the future.

