Azer Turk Bank completes 2017 with profit

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 18

Trend:

The assets of state-owned Azer Turk Bank were determined at the level of 336.764 million manats as of Jan. 1, 2018. The loan portfolio of the Bank totaled 119.838 million manats.

The total income of the Bank amounted to 96.569 million manats, the total expenses – 95.425 million manats. Net profit of the Bank for the fourth quarter exceeded 1.143 million manats.

The aggregate capital of the Bank amounted to 53.186 million manats, the capital adequacy ratio was set at 27.7 percent, that exceeds the established regulative norms 3 times approximately.

The authorized capital of the Bank is 50 million manats. The deposit portfolio of the Bank amounted to 180 million manats, 75.7 million manats of which are the deposits of the population.

The number of active plastic cards of the Bank exceeds 38,000 units, it grew 37 percent against the similar period of the previous year.

The number of clients of the Bank grew 53 percent and totaled 24,560 people. 75 percent of shares of Azer Turk Bank, performing in Azerbaijan since 1995, belongs to the state.

