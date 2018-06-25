Russia and Azerbaijan intend to revive agreement on free transit

25 June 2018 12:35 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

Trend:

Russia and Azerbaijan intend to revive the agreement on free transit for international road transport, said the Head of the State Duma Committee on Transport and Construction Yevgeny Moskvichev.

"During the meetings, we agreed to revive the agreement between Russia and Azerbaijan on international road transport and solve one of the main problems — transit in Russia and Azerbaijan should be free, without a permit system," Moskvichev told reporters.

He noted that, thus, the volume of cargo from Iran to Azerbaijan and Russia will increase significantly.

The State Duma delegation headed by the Speaker of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin is in Azerbaijan on an official visit.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Russian investments in Azerbaijan’s economy exceed $4B
Business 13:34
Russia hopes to discuss Syria with Bolton in Moscow
Russia 13:24
Internet traffic use decreases in Azerbaijan
ICT 13:01
Putin congratulates Erdogan on election victory
Russia 12:35
IGB: Some selection procedures temporarily suspended
Oil&Gas 12:35
Uzbekistan, Russia greenlight nuclear power plant construction
Oil&Gas 12:31
Azerbaijani gymnasts happy with their performance at UEG YOG Qualifying Competition
Society 11:56
"Yalama" agropark increases acreage several times
Economy news 11:19
Best moments of UEG YOG Qualifying Competition in Artistic Gymnastics (PHOTO)
Society 11:13
Kazakhstan bans import of products of Russian poultry farms
Kazakhstan 10:33
Executive power of Azerbaijani district opens tender for repair work
Business 10:19
Azerbaijan supported OPEC decision to increase oil production (PHOTO)
Oil&Gas 09:58
President Aliyev receives delegation led by state secretary of Security Council of Belarus
Azerbaijan 24 June 21:10
Azerbaijan preparing plan to improve financial literacy of population
Economy news 24 June 19:39
Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 92 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 24 June 10:06
US seeks to cooperate with Russia in mutual interest areas - top diplomat
US 24 June 04:25
Winners of Youth Olympic Games Qualifying Competition in Artistic Gymnastics awarded in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 23 June 23:44
Azerbaijani gymnast qualifies for Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympics
Society 23 June 21:52