Russia and Azerbaijan intend to revive agreement on free transit

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

Trend:

Russia and Azerbaijan intend to revive the agreement on free transit for international road transport, said the Head of the State Duma Committee on Transport and Construction Yevgeny Moskvichev.

"During the meetings, we agreed to revive the agreement between Russia and Azerbaijan on international road transport and solve one of the main problems — transit in Russia and Azerbaijan should be free, without a permit system," Moskvichev told reporters.

He noted that, thus, the volume of cargo from Iran to Azerbaijan and Russia will increase significantly.

The State Duma delegation headed by the Speaker of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin is in Azerbaijan on an official visit.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news