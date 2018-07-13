Azerbaijani vessel carrying out work in Kazakh sector of Caspian Sea (PHOTO)

13 July 2018 14:37 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 13

Trend:

The vessel of the Caspian Sea Oil Fleet "Irgiz", is carrying out towing and logistic work in the Kazakhstan sector of the Caspian Sea, "Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company" CJSC said in a statement July 12.

The work is carried out in the framework of the "Zhambul" project by order of the "Seven Mile Shipping Limited" company, the message says.

"The active participation of the shipping company in major projects, along with the inflow of foreign currency into the country, is also positively evaluated in terms of cooperation and international experience," the company stated.

The Caspian Sea Oil Fleet of "Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company" CJSC provides services for integrated support to the processes of oil extraction in the Caspian Sea, including the construction of the offshore platforms, scaffold bridges, laying oil and gas pipelines, provision of geological survey services, etc.

The fleet has at its disposal the specialized vessels of different types, which provides for the inclusion of the shipping company into the list of unique companies in the world in terms of the diversity of the provided services.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Revenues of Azerbaijan’s mobile communication operators increase
ICT 15:52
Azerbaijan declares wanted those accused of assassination attempt on Ganja official
Society 15:39
Azerbaijan proposes to personalize e-commerce orders
ICT 15:11
Azerbaijan increases private sector's share in exports
Economy news 14:39
Azerbaijan eyes to apply European standards in using e-signature
ICT 14:38
Israel triples trade turnover with Azerbaijan - ranking
Economy news 14:37
Latest
First Uzbek-Bulgarian trading house opens in Sofia
Economy news 16:35
Azerbaijani bank tests mobile e-signature service
ICT 16:34
Azerbaijani SMEs to get financing via new tool from Pasha Bank
Economy news 16:23
Revenues of Azerbaijan’s mobile communication operators increase
ICT 15:52
Germany will make sovereign decision on military spending
Europe 15:49
Azerbaijan declares wanted those accused of assassination attempt on Ganja official
Society 15:39
Russia’s energy chief blames US trade war for current oil prices
Russia 15:20
Azerbaijan proposes to personalize e-commerce orders
ICT 15:11
Uzbek state structures started using Chinese drones
Economy news 15:02