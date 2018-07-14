Mahmud Mammad-Guliyev: Azerbaijan is interested in using France's experience in expanding its export potential

14 July 2018 21:17 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 14

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Azerbaijan is interested in using France's experience in expanding its export potential, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Mahmud Mammad-Guliyev said at an event dedicated to the national holiday of France - the Bastille Day.

He noted that France was one of the first countries to recognize the independence of Azerbaijan.

"Cooperation between the two countries has been developing dynamically since the establishment of diplomatic relations. I believe that there is great potential for further expansion of cooperation," he said.

Deputy minister noted that Azerbaijan is interested in using the experience of France also in the development of the non-oil sector.

French Ambassador to Azerbaijan Aurelia Bouchez, in her turn, noted that 2018 is a special year in relations between France and Azerbaijan.

"The Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Mr. Le Drian, visited Baku for the first time on the occasion of the Centenary of the First Republic. His visit followed that of the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister, His Excellence Mr. Mammadyarov, who came to Paris on the 16th of January," she said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan and France will discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict at high level
Politics 21:23
New amendments to Azerbaijan’s migration legislation enter into force
Society 18:23
Azerbaijan's non-life insurance market grows
Economy news 15:27
Defense minister hails support of EU, NATO to Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity (PHOTO)
Politics 15:26
Azerbaijan - first destination flight for new Istanbul airport
Economy news 15:06
E-commerce in Azerbaijan may receive tax benefits
ICT 14:24
Latest
Azerbaijan and France will discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict at high level
Politics 21:23
Belgium takes third place in World Cup after beating England 2-0
Other News 20:11
At least 10 killed by landslide in northern Myanmar
Other News 19:20
Death toll in western Japan’s floods exceed 200
Other News 18:39
New amendments to Azerbaijan’s migration legislation enter into force
Society 18:23
Iran Energy Exchange performance on July 14
Business 17:49
At least 30 million users in Iran bypassing Telegram’s filtering – official
Society 17:32
Tehran Stock Exchange performance on July 14
Business 17:31
Iranian banks debt to central bank hikes by 32%
Business 16:41