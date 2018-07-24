Number of registered Azerbaijani companies in Turkey decreases

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Some 67 companies with Azerbaijani capital were registered in Turkey in June 2018, which is two companies less than in the same period of 2017, the Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB) told Trend.

The Union said that the total capital of Azerbaijani companies registered in June this year amounted to 29.2 million liras, while this figure was 12.8 million liras in June last year.

TOB said that in June 2018, 11861 companies were registered in Turkey, which is 32.67 percent less than in the same month of 2017.

TOBB also noted that, 2671 companies were closed in Turkey in June 2018.

"The largest number of companies (2253) were registered in Istanbul," TOBB reported.

A total of 136 Azerbaijani companies were registered in Turkey in 2017.

The official exchange rate on July 25 is 4.8317 TL / USD.

