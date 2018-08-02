Azerbaijan limits poultry import from some Russian regions

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 2

Trend:

Azerbaijan's Food Safety Agency has warned the population about viral diseases of animals and poultry that can spread to Azerbaijan from other countries, said a message from the agency.

"The spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza (H5N8) among poultry in Ryazan, Samara, Tula, Rostov, Nizhny Novgorod regions, as well as in Tatarstan and Chuvashia, and nodular dermatitis in cattle in Samara Region of Russia has been revealed. In this regard, import of poultry and poultry products from the Ryazan, Samara, Tula, Rostov, Nizhny Novgorod regions, as well as Tatarstan and Chuvashia has been temporarily limited. Due to the fact that cattle in the Samara region have been diagnosed with nodular dermatitis, legal entities and individuals who have applied for imported cattle from Russia must take into account the relevant requirements of the World Organization for Animal Health, " the report said.

The Food Safety Agency sent an appeal to the State Customs Committee in connection with disinfection of vehicles from the Ryazan, Samara, Tula, Rostov, Nizhny Novgorod regions, as well as from Tatarstan and Chuvashia Republics of the Russian Federation, or vehicles passing through these territories at customs checkpoints.

