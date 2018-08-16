Caspian Energy Award to be presented to presidents of five Caspian countries (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 16

Trend:

Caspian Energy and Caspian European Club will present international “Caspian Energy Award-2018” prize to presidents of the 5 Caspian countries in the nomination “For specific contribution to the development of political, economic and social cooperation on the Caspian”, First Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Caspian European Club Telman Aliyev stated.

He noted that this award would be given to presidents of the 5 Caspian countries, who signed the historical document – Convention on the Caspian status.

Telman Aliyev also added that details about individual presentation of the international award to presidents would be announced later.

“The statuette of the international Caspian Energy Award prize symbolizes an oil gusher, the upper part of which depicts 5 fingers of one palm - 5 states which are equally split. The Caspian Sea, linking 5 Caspian states with the common destiny, is right in the center”, he said.

Telman Aliyev said that Caspian Energy Award is awarded to world leaders who contributed to the economic development and integration of the business-community of the Caspian-Black Sea and Baltic countries. It is an indication of the international business activity, high prestige in the global arena, reflection of the investment attractiveness and openness of the region countries’ economies.

The Caspian European Club, which brings together more than 5,000 member companies and organizations from 70 countries around the world, was established in June 2002 with the support of the largest oil and gas companies working in the Caspian-Black Sea region, and with the active involvement of the Caspian Energy International Media Group.

The Caspian American Club (established on 24 December 2016) and Caspian Asian Club (26 January 2018) will be managed by the Members of the Board of the Caspian European Club for 2 years. All companies which join the Caspian European Club as members get an automatic membership within the Caspian American Club, Caspian Asian Club and vice-versa.

