EY Azerbaijan participates in 3rd Banking Forum (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 21

Trend:

On 15th and 16th November, the 3rd Banking Forum was held in the Boulevard Hotel, Baku. The event was titled “Cashless Economy: Transformation from Traditional Banking Toward Digital Banking” and participants discussed the challenges of making the economy cashless. Top and middle management of a number of financial and economic authorities, commercial banks, local and international organizations, and embassies of foreign countries were among the guests. Overall, about 600 participants representing 20 leading companies in Azerbaijan attended the event.

Seymur Muradov, EY Tax and Legal Senior was among the speakers at the event.

Seymur said: "The 3rd Banking Forum was dedicated to the transition from traditional banking to digital. The introduction of new technologies provides banks and their customers with convenient tools. However, aside from convenience, new technologies create new challenges from a regulatory perspective. These challenges require joint and coordinated actions by all stakeholders, including the government, banks, and financial and technology companies."

