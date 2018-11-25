Azerbaijan talks infrastructure modernization of its cultural reserves (Exclusive)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25

By Matanat Nasibova - Trend:

The State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan is developing proposals to create modern infrastructure on the territory of the Yanardag State Historical-Cultural and Natural Reserve, Kenan Guluzade, head of the public relations department of the agency, told Trend.

He said that at this stage, work actively continues on the reconstruction of the reserve, which is part of the state agency.

"Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on measures to reconstruct the Yanardag State Historical-Cultural and Natural Reserve in order to create modern tourism infrastructure in the territory of this reserve," he said.

Guluzade noted that seven reserves are included in the agency’s structure.

"Besides Yanardag, the agency’s structure includes the State Historical-Architectural Reserve "Ateshgah Temple" (of fire-worshipers), the State Historical and Cultural Reserve "Basgal", the State Historical, Architectural and Ethnographic Reserve Khinalig, the Lahij State Historical and Cultural Reserve, the State Historical and Architectural Reserve "Yukhary Bash" in Shaki city and the Kish State Historical and Architectural Reserve," said Guluzade.

"By his decree, the president of Azerbaijan instructed the state agency to prepare the relevant information on condition of the State Historical and Cultural Reserve "Basgal", as well as to prepare proposals for the development of tourism infrastructure in the territory of this reserve."

He noted that the State Tourism Agency is working on all the issues, as well as closely studying the situation in five other reserves, where work of a similar nature is planned.

