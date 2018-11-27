Geneva Business School looking to cooperate with Baku Higher Oil School (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27

Rector of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Elmar Gasimov held a meeting with Campus Director of Geneva Business School (GBS) Mark Hatton. The gathering was also attended by Advisor to SOCAR Vice-president for HR, IT and regulations Ilkin Aslanov, Deputy General Manager of Labor condition norms development department of SOCAR Kamal Dadashov and the BHOS key staff members.

Speaking about main directions and latest developments of the Higher School, the Rector Elmar Gasimov said that BHOS developed long-term cooperation with local and international companies. He also informed that BHOS works in close partnership with the Heriot-Watt University (HWU) and that the Higher School’s teaching programs are based on the curriculum of HWU.

Having thanked Elmar Gasimov for the warm reception, Mark Hatton told about Geneva Business School, which is a global leader in Swiss quality education offering undergraduate, graduate, and research programs in Business Administration and Finance, including an MBA program. Having expressed interest in cooperation with the Baku Higher Oil School, he noted that implementation of the Geneva Business School’s MBA program with major in Oil and Gas Management at BHOS could be one of the joint projects. In his words, this initiative could also include dual degree program for its students.

The Rector Elmar Gasimov expressed his gratitude to the GBS Campus Director Mark Hatton for his proposal and said that the BHOS management is interested in developing bilateral cooperation with the Geneva Business School. In his words, the innovative MBA program with the major in Oil and Gas Management to be implemented for the first time in Azerbaijan will attract attention of many students and professionals. At the meeting, other prospects of future cooperation including student and teacher exchange programs and participation of the GBS students in the BHOS internship and on-the-job training programs were also discussed.

In the course of the visit, the guests were given a tour around the campus. They also attended games played within the BHOS futsal and volleyball tournaments.

