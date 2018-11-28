Bakcell to present cutting-edge technologies at upcoming Bakutel 2018

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 28

Trend:

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and the Fastest Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan will actively participate in the upcoming 24th Azerbaijan International Telecommunications, Innovations and High Technologies Exhibition and Conference “Bakutel 2018”.

Being a well-known leader in innovation, this year Bakcell will remain loyal to a years-long tradition and yet again welcome the guests and participants of the exhibition at the company’s stand where they can get acquainted with the cutting-edge technologies, information about the convenient and modern products and services, as well as the achievement of Bakcell, and take part in lots of entertainment activities, interesting games and contests.

“For companies active in the area of telecommunications BakuTel is a great opportunity to demonstrate their latest achievements, while for the visitors, and especially the advanced and modern users, this exhibition is a perfect chance to witness the latest innovations. I’m confident that as always, this year Bakcell stand will attract maximum attention and become a pleasant surprise for all the guests and even the participants of the exhibition” said Bakcell CEO Nikolai Beckers.

The guests of Bakcell stand at BakuTel-2018 will have a unique opportunity to witness a demonstration of network, which was tested by the word-famous OOKLA Company and named the Fastest Mobile Network in Azerbaijan.

In addition to that, the stand visitor will be able to get acquainted with the newly launched My Bakcell application of Bakcell and contact the customer service “live” to ask questions, test the application and find out about its interesting and unique functions.

Bakcell stand will also feature 2 projects, created by young Azerbaijani developers within the frames of the company’s AppLab incubation project, which serves the purpose of helping young local specialists in realizing their ideas, mobile apps and technologies during the whole process of development, from pilot version to a ready product.

And certainly, Bakcell guests at BakuTel-2018 will not leave without a great deal of entertainment. They will be invited to take part in an interesting game from Bakcell Ulduzum, where the main idea is finding a way out of a maze to win prizes and learn interesting facts about this beneficial loyalty program of Bakcell.

This year, Bakcell stand will feature a “Wi-Fi Evinzidə” section, where the guests will be able to feel the comfort of being at home, play football in Virtual Reality, rest in mini-guestroom and use the fastest home internet in the country.

Bakcell invites all visitors of “Bakutel 2018” to the company’s stand to acquire unforgettable experience, using the latest technologies in a friendly and entertaining atmosphere.

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan, offers a wide range of products and Services to users of modern mobile communications Services. The company provides its customers with the best-in-class 4G mobile internet.

The 4G services of Bakcell are already available in Baku and Absheron peninsula, as well as central parts of more than 40 regions of Azerbaijan.

With more than 7000 base stations, Bakcell network covers 99% of the population and 93% of the land area of the country (except for the occupied territories). In 2017, Bakcell network has been recognized as the “Best in Test” in Azerbaijan by P3 Communications, being one of the most trusted independent authorities in mobile benchmarking. Bakcell has been recognized as the Fastest Mobile Network in Azerbaijan. This award, presented by world-famous “Ookla” company, recognizes Bakcell’s commitment to delivering fastest speeds to customers all across Azerbaijan.

For more information about Bakcell products and services, please visit www.bakcell.com or call 555. For press releases please see www.bakcell.com/az/news (or www.bakcell.com/en/news for press releases in English).

If you are not a Bakcell subscriber, but wish to find out about Bakcell and its products and services, please call 012 498 89 89.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news