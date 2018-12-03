USAID mission director opens feed-grinding centers in Azerbaijan’s Goranboy (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

Trend:

Today, United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Mission Director Jaidev Singh gave remarks at the inauguration of two feed- and seed-grinding centers in the Fakhrali and Garadaghli communities in the Goranboy District that will allow local farmers to make their own affordable animal feed for their cows and poultry.

The feed-grinding centers are part of the Socio-Economic Development Activity (SEDA), an ongoing collaboration between USAID and the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy to support citizen’s efforts to improve their communities.

These two agricultural communities, home to 2,000 families whose livelihoods depend on livestock, built feed-grinding centers so local farmers no longer would need to travel long distances to the nearest city to grind their clover, corn, and barley crops into feed.

“Our support to your community is a symbol of the lasting friendship between the people of the United States and Azerbaijan,” said USAID Mission Director Jaidev Singh in his remarks. He also recognized the strong, enduring partnership between USAID and the Azerbaijani government. Elchin Ismayilov, Deputy Head of the Goranboy Executive Committee, Nadir Adilov, Deputy Chairman of the Small and Medium Businesses Development Agency, and staff members from USAID also joined the communities for the event.

USAID’s Socio-Economic Development Activity is implemented by the East-West Management Institute and promotes cooperation between citizens, civil society organizations, and government to advance socio-economic development and improve the quality of life in rural areas.

Together the United States and Azerbaijan have funded 125 community projects in 146 Azerbaijani communities, home to over 215,000 people. These projects have ranged from feed-grinding facilities, household water and irrigation projects, youth sports fields, and cheese processing plants to community health centers and roads.

