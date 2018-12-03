USAID mission director opens feed-grinding centers in Azerbaijan’s Goranboy (PHOTO)

3 December 2018 16:34 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

Trend:

Today, United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Mission Director Jaidev Singh gave remarks at the inauguration of two feed- and seed-grinding centers in the Fakhrali and Garadaghli communities in the Goranboy District that will allow local farmers to make their own affordable animal feed for their cows and poultry.

The feed-grinding centers are part of the Socio-Economic Development Activity (SEDA), an ongoing collaboration between USAID and the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy to support citizen’s efforts to improve their communities.

These two agricultural communities, home to 2,000 families whose livelihoods depend on livestock, built feed-grinding centers so local farmers no longer would need to travel long distances to the nearest city to grind their clover, corn, and barley crops into feed.

“Our support to your community is a symbol of the lasting friendship between the people of the United States and Azerbaijan,” said USAID Mission Director Jaidev Singh in his remarks. He also recognized the strong, enduring partnership between USAID and the Azerbaijani government. Elchin Ismayilov, Deputy Head of the Goranboy Executive Committee, Nadir Adilov, Deputy Chairman of the Small and Medium Businesses Development Agency, and staff members from USAID also joined the communities for the event.

USAID’s Socio-Economic Development Activity is implemented by the East-West Management Institute and promotes cooperation between citizens, civil society organizations, and government to advance socio-economic development and improve the quality of life in rural areas.

Together the United States and Azerbaijan have funded 125 community projects in 146 Azerbaijani communities, home to over 215,000 people. These projects have ranged from feed-grinding facilities, household water and irrigation projects, youth sports fields, and cheese processing plants to community health centers and roads.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
New 5-year USAID Agriculture Program to create 3,000 new jobs in Georgia
Georgia 21 November 13:09
Strengthening water cooperation in Central Asia: first Forum of Small Basin Councils to be held in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan 16 November 17:54
U.S. Government launches new agribusiness project in Tajikistan
Tajikistan 14 November 14:36
NDI to Field High-Level Observation Mission for Presidential Election
Georgia 25 October 10:24
USAID organizes Central Asian Trade Forum in Tashkent
Economy 18 October 09:53
USAID to organize Central Asian Trade Forum in Uzbekistan
Economy 9 October 15:33
Latest
Rubber, plastic products output to increase in Azerbaijan
Economy 16:46
Trump says China agreed to reduce tariffs on US car imports
US 16:35
Iran Customs Administration talks deadline of rice import ban
Business 16:34
Kremlin explains Putin’s ‘hearty handshake’ with Saudi Arabia's prince
Russia 16:29
Afghanistan, UAE buy oil products in Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 16:23
UK hedge fund gets controlling interest in Uzbek leasing company (Exclusive)
Economy 16:22
Kazakh Tsesnabank needs time to restore funding base stability - S&P
Finance 16:18
Media: Turkey planning to create naval base in Northern Cyprus
Turkey 16:16
Netanyahu, U.S. secretary of state Pompeo to meet Monday in Brussels
Israel 16:15