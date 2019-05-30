485 million tons of oil extracted from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli

30 May 2019 10:27 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 30

By Sara Israfilbayova - Trend:

To date, 485 million tons of oil and 158 billion cubic meters of natural gas have been extracted from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field (ACG) of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said at the Caspian Oil and Gas Conference in Baku on May 30, Trend reports.

The minister noted that $36 billion has so far been invested in the ACG.

"Over the past 23 years, about $263 billion have been invested in the country's economy, of which $100.6 billion account for the oil sector," the minister said.

story will be updated

