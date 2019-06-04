Minister: Industrial zones to be created in all Azerbaijani districts

4 June 2019 14:02 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 4

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

The industrial zones are planned to be created in all Azerbaijani districts, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev told reporters in Baku, Trend reports on June 4.

"It is necessary to explore the needs of each district and create industrial parks and zones, which will deal with the spheres that are of great interest to the entrepreneurs of the district," the Minister said.

Mustafayev stressed that industrial zones will open in Hajigabul and Sabirabad districts by late 2019.

