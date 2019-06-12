3-day WCO IT/TI Conference & Exhibition kicks off in Baku

12 June 2019 11:15 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade - Trend:

A three-day IT/TI Conference and Exhibition of the World Customs Organization (WCO) has started its work in Baku, Trend reports.

The event, which is being held under the motto “New Technologies for Smart Borders”, was opened by the welcoming message by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the participants of the event, read out by Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov.

The three-day event, organized with the support of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan and the Korea Customs Service, involves about 500 representatives of customs and border authorities of 91 countries, as well as representatives from the IT, business, government and trade organizations as well as science field.

Discussions will be held at plenary sessions as part of the conference on such topics as the reorganization of trade strategy based on advanced technologies, the relations between future green transport and logistics in border management, the creation of smart airports with unhindered border crossing, innovative solutions for safe and sustainable trade and transport of the future.

