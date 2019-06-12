Azerbaijani energy minister, German Bundestag delegation mull regional issues (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

Trend:

A meeting with a delegation led by Vice-President of the German Bundestag Thomas Oppermann was held at the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy on June 12.

The relations between the two countries, the issues of energy cooperation and regional issues were discussed at the meeting.

Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov stressed the high level of the Azerbaijan-Germany cooperation and the existing opportunities for its further development in many spheres, in particular, in the energy sector.

The energy projects being implemented with the participation of the German companies, the Southern Gas Corridor project implementation, which envisages the transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe, were discussed during the meeting.

Oppermann spoke about Azerbaijan’s position in the international arena, adding that Azerbaijan is an important partner of Europe in the diversification of energy resources.

During the conversation, the sides stressed that the interparliamentary cooperation is important in the development of bilateral relations. The views on the further expansion of cooperation in other spheres were also exchanged.

