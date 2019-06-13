Azerbaijan continues to diversify and increase non-primary exports

13 June 2019 12:32 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

Non-oil exports from Azerbaijan have grown by about 35 percent over the past 2 years, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev said at the 5th EU-Azerbaijan Business Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

Trade between Azerbaijan and the EU countries increased by 30 percent last year, but this growth does not reflect the existing potential.

The minister said that measures are being implemented for the further development of trade relations and trade between the EU and Azerbaijan.

Mustafayev noted that the economy of Azerbaijan grew by 3 percent during the first quarter of 2019, while the non-oil economy grew by 1.7 percent, the non-oil industry by more than 16 percent, and inflation by 2.1 percent.

"According to our calculations, the country’s GDP will grow by 3.2 percent in 2019," he said.

More than $15 billion were invested in the country's economy last year, 8.2 billion of which consisted of foreign investments.

"In general, over the years of independence of Azerbaijan, $263 billion were invested in the economy, more than half of which falls on foreign investments," the minister said.

The 5th EU-Azerbaijan Business Forum is being held in Baku on June 13.

Topics of discussion during the forum include the business environment in Azerbaijan and the further development of such fields as agriculture, transport and logistics, ICT, and tourism.

The forum is attended by officials and government representatives, as well as companies from Azerbaijan and the EU.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Norm Cement is organizer of first Int’l Concrete Conference in Azerbaijan
Society 12:51
German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce preps 5-year report on Azerbaijan's business climate
Business 12:44
Specialized shop selling Turkmen textiles to be opened in Baku
Economy 12:40
Life insurance market shrinking in Azerbaijan
Economy 12:31
Turkmen ambassador talks on implementing joint initiatives in Azerbaijan
Economy 11:54
Launch dates for Caspian Sea - Black Sea transport project announced
Economy 11:42
Latest
Norm Cement is organizer of first Int’l Concrete Conference in Azerbaijan
Society 12:51
Turkmen ministry opens tender to construct regional center
Turkmenistan 12:49
German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce preps 5-year report on Azerbaijan's business climate
Business 12:44
Amazon and Morrisons extend same-day food delivery to more UK cities
Other News 12:44
Specialized shop selling Turkmen textiles to be opened in Baku
Economy 12:40
Life insurance market shrinking in Azerbaijan
Economy 12:31
Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance to auction manat bonds
Finance 12:29
Major copper producer of Kazakhstan expands co-op with foreign partners
Economy 12:28
France's Le Maire to meet Renault chairman, says Nissan alliance priority
Other News 12:22