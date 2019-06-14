Carlsberg Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Ministry sign memorandum (PHOTO)

Carlsberg Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources sign memorandum of understanding

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 14

On June 12, the largest brewing company in the country - Carlsberg Azerbaijan - signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The present Memorandum implies three-year cooperation in environmental protection with a focus on cooperation in the field of waste management. The Memorandum was signed at the event dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the Carlsberg Azerbaijan brewery.

Some background: Brewing plant was put into commission in 1969 and it was one of the six biggest brewing enterprises in the USSR. In 1997, the Castel Group (Groupe Castel) Company purchased the plant and the grand opening with the participation of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev was held in 2000. In 2008, the plant became part of the Carlsberg Group.

Activity in the field of environmental protection is part of the Carlsberg Group's sustainable development program - "Together Towards ZERO"; as part of this program, the Group companies strive to achieve ambitious goals in the following areas: 0 Carbon Footprint, 0 Water Waste, 0 Irresponsible Drinking and 0 Accidents. It should be noted that over the past 3 years Carlsberg Azerbaijan has managed to reduce the consumption of natural gas by 34%, water consumption by 43%, and electricity by 33%, the Company carries out separate waste collection.

Carlsberg Group is one of the pioneers in improvement of environmentally friendly packaging technologies among FMCG companies. In 2018, the revolutionary packaging SnapPack was launched, which allows to reduce the use of plastic by 1200 tons per year, and earlier the Company announced the development of an environmentally friendly bottle made of biomaterials (GreenFiber Bottle). In addition, the Swedish Falkenberg brewery, a member of the Carlsberg Group, is one of the first carbon neutral breweries in the world.

Vyacheslav Maltsev, Carlsberg Azerbaijan CEO: "I am very glad that on the 50th anniversary of our plant we sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. It stands for the connection between our half-century history and the correct vector of the company's development in Azerbaijan in the future, the basis of which we are forming today."

The Carlsberg Azerbaijan brewery is located in Khirdalan about 10 km from Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan Republic. The plant's production capacity is 8 million decaliters per year, and the company employs about 250 people and about 400 are mediated (distributors, agencies, contractors). The total amount of the company's investments in the plant development is about 50 million AZN. The company's portfolio includes such popular brands as Xirdalan, Tuborg, Baltika 7, Baltika 0, Baltika 9, Baltika 4, Baltika KULER, Efsane, Zhigulevskoe Firmennoye, Carlsberg, Holsten, Kronenbourg Blanc, Seth and Riley's Garage.

Carlsberg Group was founded in 1847 and at the present moment is one of the world's largest beer producers. It is headquartered in Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark. Carlsberg Group has plants in dozens of countries in three major regions of the world - Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia and its products are represented in 150 countries. The company's portfolio includes more than 140 beer brands. The total number of the Carlsberg Group's employees is more than 42,000.

