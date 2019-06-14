E-invoices and settlement invoices to be combined in Azerbaijan

14 June 2019 13:29 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 14

Trend:

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Taxes will combine e-tax invoices and settlement invoices in the near future, Director General of the Department of Expertise and Economic Analysis of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Taxes Namig Shirinov said, Trend reports on June 14.

In his words, after this innovation is introduced, such words as 'E-tax invoice' will not be indicated on e-invoices.

“This initiative was put forward after the meeting with entrepreneurs,” he said. "In the following years, along with combining the two above-mentioned invoices, the differences between e-invoices by type of activity are planned to be considered."

