Azerbaijan, Turkey sign protocol on intention in field of public services

24 June 2019 19:06 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 24

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade – Trend:

Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations (ASAN) Ulvi Mehdiyev signed a letter of intent with Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, and Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency, Trend reports from the UN Public Service Forum, which is held in Baku on June 24-26.

“The parties will cooperate in the sphere of rendering public services, as well as in the field of e-government,” he said. “The cooperation between the two countries will assist other countries in sharing experience in rendering public services.”

The opportunities of partner organizations are planned to be expanded within the protocol. Moreover, human capacity building will be ensured through expert consultations and technical assistance, training programs, specialized courses and other tools.

The parties stressed the importance of the document amid expansion of cooperation and fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Number of Iranian companies increases in Turkey
Economy 18:17
ASAN int’l association created in Azerbaijan
Business 18:15
Number of Georgian companies down in Turkey
Economy 17:53
Azerbaijani, Russian prosecutor general’s offices sign co-op agreement (PHOTO)
Politics 17:39
Cavusoglu talks situation around supplying Russian S-400 missiles to Turkey
Turkey 17:27
Tehran-Van train departs from Iranian capital
Business 17:04
Latest
Iran discloses volume of tea purchased from tea growers
Business 18:49
IRGC talks on number of terrorists neutralized during clashes in Iran
Society 18:49
Uzbekistan airlines to buy aircraft on lease
Economy 18:35
Iran discloses volume of goods exported through Mazandaran province
Business 18:31
Vice-Speaker of Parliament of Georgia justifies head of Ministry of Internal Affairs
Georgia 18:28
Iran Alumina Company renews its production record
Business 18:21
Number of Iranian companies increases in Turkey
Economy 18:17
Uzbekistan to subsidize railway passenger transportation
Economy 18:16
ASAN int’l association created in Azerbaijan
Business 18:15