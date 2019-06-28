Memorandum of co-op signed at insurance forum in Baku

28 June 2019 12:06 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 28

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade – Trend:

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Education, the Financial Market Supervisory Authority of Azerbaijan (FIMSA), the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan, the Compulsory Insurance Bureau and the Association of Insurers of Azerbaijan signed a memorandum of cooperation, Trend reports on June 28.

The document was signed within the 9th forum "Azerbaijani Insurance Market: Trends and Opportunities", organized by FIMSA, the Association of Insurers of Azerbaijan and the Compulsory Insurance Bureau.

According to the memorandum, the parties will jointly conduct various educational and other events, promote the integration of electronic systems of the state agencies with the electronic information system of the Compulsory Insurance Bureau.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Mandatory civil liability car insurance takes lion's share in Azerbaijan
Business 13:14
Bill on ‘Agrarian Insurance’ discussed at Azerbaijani parliament
Business 21 June 14:03
All Buta Airways flights to Kyiv will be temporarily operated to the Boryspil Airport
Economy 19 June 11:24
Ankara, Baku to become twin cities
Turkey 16 June 15:31
Azerbaijan Industry Insurance Company completed 2018 with significant
Economy 14 June 16:16
Flights from Russia's Rostov-on-Don to Baku to be resumed
Business 13 June 14:59
Latest
Turkmenistan fulfills wheat harvesting plan
Economy 13:17
Mandatory civil liability car insurance takes lion's share in Azerbaijan
Business 13:14
Trade uncertainty stops world stocks in tracks
World 13:07
Uzbekistan airways buy batteries via tender
Economy 13:05
Chinese Sinosure in Georgia, discussing joint projects, financing models
Economy 12:43
Almost 60,000 Azerbaijani tourists visited Turkey in May
Tourism 12:40
G20 meeting may offer more clarity to OPEC, non-OPEC: Russia's Novak
Other News 12:39
Swiss company official: barriers impeding Uzbek business being removed (Exclusive)
Economy 12:22
Azerbaijani insurance market growing stably
Business 12:20