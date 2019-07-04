Heydar Aliyev International Airport - first airport completely switching to cloud technologies (PHOTO)

4 July 2019 15:02 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 4

Trend:

A delegation of Amadeus, headed by Tomás López Fernebrand, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Amadeus, paid a working visit to Baku. Amadeus is one of the world's largest providers of IT services in the airline industry and global distribution systems.

During the visit, an official ceremony of launching new cloud technologies to be applied at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport was held. Baku Airport got the opportunity to manage a new database, resource management and flight information display systems and others.

“We believe that forward thinking airports such as Heydar Aliyev International demonstrate the significant integration, collaboration and mobility benefits the cloud can deliver. Successfully working with Baku to manage both its passenger and operational systems in the cloud is a landmark for Amadeus in the airport industry.” –said Bruno Spada, Executive Vice President Airport IT at Amadeus.

“It should be noted that the Heydar Aliyev International Airport became the first airport in the world, completely switching to cloud technologies”, –stressed Bruno Spada.

After symbolic cutting of the red ribbon the guests got acquainted with the conditions created in the new airport terminal complex (Terminal 1) of Heydar Aliyev International Airport, which received a maximum "5 Stars" rating from the auditing company Skytrax.

The signing ceremony of the agreement on introduction of "Amadeus Altéa PSS" software in “Azerbaijan Airlines” was also an indicator of effective cooperation between the parties. The document was signed by AZAL President Jahangir Asgarov and General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Amadeus Tomás López Fernebrand.

The new software will allow AZAL to personalize passenger service even more effectively, and will qualitatively improve the functionality of the booking system, inventory database and income management system.

"One of our priority goals is to increase the passenger traffic in the country and modern technologies help us to do this. Partnership with Amadeus will allow us to improve the efficiency of work, and, most importantly, to improve the quality of services provided to AZAL passengers," – said Jahangir Asgarov.

“Azerbaijan Airlines” (AZAL) is a major air carrier and one of the leaders of the aviation community of the CIS countries. Total route network of the airline is 40 destinations in 25 countries. “Azerbaijan Airlines” transported more than 2.3 million people in 2018.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani airports’ passenger traffic hit 1.85 million people in first five months
Business 12 June 13:04
Heydar Aliyev Int'l Airport prepares special action plan for period of UEFA Europa League Final in Baku
Business 16 May 15:09
Heydar Aliyev International Airport named best airport according to Sky Travel Awards (PHOTO)
Tourism 25 April 11:29
Heydar Aliyev International Airport once again recognized as best airport in CIS (PHOTO)
Business 28 March 10:35
New Air Traffic Control technologies to be implemented at Heydar Aliyev International Airport
ICT 12 March 18:06
Heydar Aliyev International Airport serves over 4 million passengers in 11 months of 2018
Economy 11 December 2018 15:27
Latest
Bank of Israel to hold key rate at 0.25%, temper hike expectations
Israel 15:41
Belarus to start production of antibiotics in Uzbekistan
Economy 15:39
Iran to buy radar equipment for international airport
Economy 15:32
EU's Tusk asks European Parliament to approve von der Leyen
Europe 14:59
Equinor expects no geological complications during drilling on new area in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 14:50
China-Uzbekistan JV buys gas detector via tender
Tenders 14:39
BMW and Daimler team up on automated driving
Other News 14:39
Uzbekistan approves second PSA with Gazprom
Oil&Gas 14:37
Baku Higher Oil School holds Graduation Ceremony (PHOTO)
Society 14:36