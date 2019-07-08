Azerbaijan’s Ganja Automobile Plant buying spare parts for vehicles from Russia’s KAMAZ

8 July 2019 11:42 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 8

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Ganja Automobile Plant has signed a contract with Russia’s KAMAZ automobile plant for the supply of a major cargo of spare parts for vehicles, Trend reports with reference to TASS news agency.

The contract was signed for the supply of spare parts worth 400 million rubles (about 10.68 million manats), according to the report.

The KAMAZ carmaker has 11 major automotive factories and auxiliary cycle divisions.

KAMAZ trucks have been assembled in Ganja since 2015.

Ganja Automobile Plant has been operating since 2004. The plant also produces trucks “Ganja” and “Pehlevan” (both brands are based on MAZ models), tractors “Belarus” and special automotive equipment.

(1.7 manats = 1 USD on July 8)

