Kazakhstan to develop entrepreneurship via Azerbaijan's model

Azerbaijani ‘ABAD’ model will be used to develop entrepreneurship in the Turkestan region of Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to ‘ABAD’ press office.

On July 5, 2019, ABAD PLE, run by the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan, signed Protocol of Intention on cooperation with the akimat (administrative center) of Turkestan region.

The protocol was signed by Director of ABAD Rufat Elchiyev and Deputy Akim (Head) of Turkistan Region Meirjanan Mirzaliyev. The document envisages further development of micro and small entrepreneurship in the Turkestan region on the basis of the Azerbaijani "ABAD" model.

The Protocol of İntention also provides for exchange of experience between ABAD and the Great Silk Road Traditional Handcrafting Center in Turkestan.

‘ABAD’ is a Simplified Support to Family Business initiative. It supports micro, small and medium entrepreneurs, as well as those individuals who are involved in decorative-applied folk arts, since 2016. To date, ABAD provided support to more than 300 craftsmen.

The Traditional Crafts Center of the Great Silk Road will be opened in Turkestan by the end of 2019. According to the project, artists representing the Turkish world will continue their activities in the center.

