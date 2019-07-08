Another Azerbaijani wine house opens in Russia (PHOTO)

8 July 2019 18:40 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 8

By Kamala Mammadli - Trend:

The third Azerbaijani wine house abroad has opened in Russia's Yekaterinburg city, Trend reports referring to the Economy Minister of Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry, 120 names of wines and other alcoholic beverages of Azerbaijani producers are represented here.

Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation Denis Manturov attended the opening of the wine house.

Manturov noted that the opening of the wine house in Yekaterinburg is an indicator of the development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Russia. The Russian Minister of Industry and Trade expressed his willingness to continue to support the expansion of trade relations.

Russia is currently the main market for the Azerbaijani wine. In 2018, Azerbaijan exported wines and wine must for more than $7 million, a significant part of it (over $6 million) exported to Russia.

In the first quarter of 2019, over 96,600 decalitres of wine products were exported to Russia, which is slightly less (15 percent) compared to the same period of 2018.

