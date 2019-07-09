Gold, palladium prices down in Azerbaijan

9 July 2019 10:19 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 9

Trend:

Gold and palladium prices decreased in Azerbaijan on July 8 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 5.9415 manats to 2,373.4720 manats per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.059 manats to 25.6092 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 0.901 manats to 1,382.3550 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 14.756 manats to 2,648.3535 manats per ounce.

Precious metals

July 9, 2019

July 8, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,373.4720

2,379.4135

Silver

XAG

25.6092

25.5502

Platinum

XPT

1,382.3550

1,381.4540

Palladium

XPD

2,648.3535

2,663.1095

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on July 9)

----

Follow the author on Twitter: @badalov_rovshan

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan
Finance 8 July 09:52
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
Finance 6 July 16:41
Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan
Finance 5 July 09:51
Gold, silver, palladium prices down in Azerbaijan
Finance 4 July 10:07
Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan
Finance 3 July 10:06
Gold, silver prices keep decreasing in Azerbaijan
Finance 2 July 10:09
Latest
China to become largest energy storage market in Asia Pacific
Oil&Gas 11:58
Life insurance decreasing in Azerbaijan - expert
Economy 11:51
German brand products to be manufactured in Kazakhstan
Economy 11:49
Azerbaijani oil prices up
Oil&Gas 11:47
UK shops suffer slowest growth on record in 12 months to June
World 11:47
Uzbek Ministry of Finance reveals external debt parameters
Economy 11:45
3 oil output areas in US reach record production level
Oil&Gas 11:38
French development agency to participate in implementation of Transport Plan of Georgia
Finance 11:36
Turkmenistan holding auction for sale of state property
Economy 11:28