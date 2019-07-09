FSA Chairman Goshgar Tahmazli meets AmCham Azerbaijan members (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 9

Trend:

The American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham Azerbaijan) hosted another members’ luncheon. The honourable Guest Speaker of this month – Mr. Goshgar Tahmazli, Chairman of the Food Safety Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan – spoke on the activities of the Agency aimed at improving food safety in the country and the issues remaining high on its agenda. Additionally, the Luncheon highlighted several member presentations.

Around hundred AmCham members and partners attended the event, including representatives of diplomatic corps. Starting his speech, Mr. Tahmazli expressed gratitude for the face-to-face channel of communication with the business community provided by the Chamber. He specifically thanked Mr. Nuran Kerimov and Mrs. Natavan Mammadova – President and Executive Director of AmCham – for invitation and hosting the event. He continued with the statement that all players in the food supply chain share responsibility for its safety, so the involvement and commitment of all parties concerned is needed to ensure food security. Mr. Tahmazli emphasized that one of the central responsibilities for any entrepreneur is to safeguard the lives and health of consumers by providing them with safe food products meeting the necessary quality requirements. He made an overview of the measures undertaken by the Agency to ensure the appropriate information is communicated efficiently to the businesses operating at all stages of the food supply chain in Azerbaijan. Mr. Tahmazli also pointed out that one of the main strategic goals, as laid down in the State Program on Food Security in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2019-2025, is to develop effective public-private partnership in this field.

AmCham Azerbaijan Members’ Luncheons are organized monthly by the Chamber and feature participation of high ranked government officials, top representatives of international financial institutions and representatives of diplomatic corps.

AmCham Azerbaijan is a leading private, non-profit business association supporting and promoting the interests of foreign and local businesses in Azerbaijan. Established in 1996, the Chamber is composed of over 280 members companies active in every sector of the Azerbaijani economy. AmCham Azerbaijan represents nearly 80% of all foreign investment, as well as a significant portion of local investment, in Azerbaijan.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news