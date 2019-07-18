Azerbaijan Industrial Corp opens tender for technology selection at alunite mine

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 18

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

The Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation (AIC) has announced a tender for the selection of economically viable, environmentally friendly technologies, holding relevant laboratory and industrial tests, as well as preparing detailed feasibility study for obtaining the necessary concentrate of alunite, alumina and other semi-finished mineral products by alunite processing, Trend reports with reference to the AIC.

The tender has been announced to assess the reserves of alunite ore at the Zeylik deposit in the Dashkesan district of Azerbaijan and the production of alumina from alunite ore using modern enrichment technology.

An expert council has been created in the AIC in order to assess the results of the tender, prepare the basic conditions, consider proposals, as well as evaluate and compare them.

