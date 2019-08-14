New plants of Azerbaijani State Seed Fund process 1,000 tons of seeds (PHOTO)

14 August 2019 16:59 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 14

Trend:

Some 1,000 tons of local and imported seeds were processed during a month at the new plants of the State Seed Fund under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture, built in Khachmaz and Sheki districts, Trend reports on Aug. 14 referring to the ministry.

The plants are able to process five tons of seeds per hour, while the monthly production of the plants is able to ensure high-quality seeds for planting on a 5,000-hectare area.

The process consists of four stages. The refined wheat is calibrated. A substance that destroys harmful organisms is used for the refined wheat, which then is poured into 50-kg bags.

Minimal losses and the end product intended for local farmers are indisputable advantages of such plants, the ministry said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan increases electricity export
Oil&Gas 17:02
Azerbaijan increases oil exports
Oil&Gas 16:16
Crews of several countries’ warships fulfill exercise within "Sea Cup 2019"(PHOTO)
Politics 16:12
Azerbaijan's TOP-5 trade partners in Jan.-July 2019
Economy 16:00
More public beaches created in Baku on Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP's initiative (PHOTO)
Politics 15:58
Israeli military UAV invulnerable to enemy showcased at military exhibition in Baku
Politics 15:57
Latest
U.S. import prices unexpectedly rise, but trend remains weak
US 17:04
Turkish drones flying over northern Syria
Turkey 17:02
Azerbaijan increases electricity export
Oil&Gas 17:02
Foreign trade turnover up in Kazakhstan
Economy 16:53
Merkel wants close Britain-EU partnership after Brexit
Europe 16:39
Wizz Air postpones launch of 12 new flights from Kutaisi
Tourism 16:39
Uzbek gross foreign exchange reserves amount to over $27 B
Finance 16:29
Azerbaijan increases oil exports
Oil&Gas 16:16
Crews of several countries’ warships fulfill exercise within "Sea Cup 2019"(PHOTO)
Politics 16:12