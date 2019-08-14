New railroad switches to be installed on Azerbaijan's Ganja-Boyuk Kasik railway line (PHOTO)

14 August 2019 20:46 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 14

Trend:

The replacement of 156 railroad switches has begun on the Ganja-Boyuk Kasik railway line of Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan Railways.

New railroad switches, unlike the old ones, are mounted on reinforced concrete beams and sleepers and are more effective in terms of reliability and safety of railway traffic when moving rolling stock from one track to another.

Since the beginning of the work in early August, five railroad switches have already been replaced. Currently, new railroad switches are being installed at the Salahli station.

Work on replacing railroad switches is carried out by specialized railway enterprises No. 5 and No. 11 of the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.

