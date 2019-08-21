Hybrid maize seed production launched in Azerbaijan

21 August 2019 20:48 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 21

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Agricultural Research Institute together with a number of Turkish research centers is implementing the project entitled "Hybrid Maize Seed Production in Azerbaijan", the Azerbaijani Agriculture Ministry told Trend on Aug. 21.

Among the representatives of the Turkish research centers are deputy director of the Eastern Mediterranean Agricultural Research Institute of the Turkish Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry in Adana city, specialist in corn Ibrahim Cerit, research fellow of the university Gonul Comertpay.

The seeds of the haploid corn brought from Turkey, after selection in the laboratory, were planted. Researcher fellow of the plant breeding department at the Azerbaijan’s Agricultural Research Institute Halima Mammadova, as well as Turkish researchers observed the seed sowing process.

The project envisages the hybrid maize seed production in Azerbaijan, as well as the training of farmers.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Car production volumes grow in Azerbaijan
Economy 21:00
Large-scale highway reconstruction underway in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Society 20:51
Azerbaijan’s Azertutun company raises purchase prices for farmers’ tobacco leaves
Business 20:48
Azerbaijani company discloses timeframe for road construction in Europe
Economy 20:48
Raiffeisen Bank to ensure foreign investors’ access to Azerbaijan's securities market
Business 20:42
Raiffeisen Bank to support delivery of agricultural machines to Azerbaijan
Business 20:33
Latest
Car production volumes grow in Azerbaijan
Economy 21:00
Iran's Saipa Car Manufacturing Company eyes to produce over 50,000 cars
Economy 20:52
Khamenei: Easy income obtained from crude oil export - big problem for Iran
Oil&Gas 20:51
Large-scale highway reconstruction underway in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Society 20:51
Azerbaijan’s Azertutun company raises purchase prices for farmers’ tobacco leaves
Business 20:48
Azerbaijani company discloses timeframe for road construction in Europe
Economy 20:48
Georgia, US starting negotiations on direct flights
Tourism 20:44
Raiffeisen Bank to ensure foreign investors’ access to Azerbaijan's securities market
Business 20:42
Raiffeisen Bank to support delivery of agricultural machines to Azerbaijan
Business 20:33