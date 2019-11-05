Azerbaijan greatly improves indicators for intellectual property protection

5 November 2019 15:55 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 5

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Azerbaijan ranked 30th among 141 countries in terms of intellectual property protection, Trend reports referring to the Global Competitiveness Index report by the World Economic Forum.

Azerbaijan thus left behind such European countries as Portugal (32nd place), Czech Republic (34th place), Slovenia (38th place) and others.

Azerbaijan was also able to leave behind all neighboring countries by this indicator; Turkey ranked 87th, Russia - 90th, Georgia - 94th and Iran - 136th.

Head of the department of Azerbaijan’s Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications Nijat Hajizade said that Azerbaijan scored 70.4 points on this indicator, having advanced six positions. Hajizade noted that these changes are a direct result of comprehensive measures in the country combining knowledge and innovation with the aim of developing the economy.

Finland took the first place in the ranking in this category, and Venezuela took the last (141st) place.

In general, in the Global Competitiveness Index, Azerbaijan took 58th place among 141 countries. Thus, the country climbed up 11 steps in 2019, 2.7 points more (gaining 62.7 points).

The Global Competitiveness Index is a global study and the accompanying ranking of countries in terms of economic competitiveness, compiled annually by the World Economic Forum.

