Baku Higher Oil School officially selected as Academia Partner of EC-Council

12 November 2019 11:06 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 12

Trend:

Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) has been officially selected as Academia Partner of the International Council of Electronic Commerce Consultants (EC-Council).

The International Council of Electronic Commerce Consultants, also known as the EC-Council, is the world's largest cyber security technical certification body.

At the same time, the EC-Council is a professional organization that provides support to e-commerce and information security specialists.

EC-Council operates in 145 countries globally and it is the owner and developer of the world-famous Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH), Computer Hacking Forensics Investigator (C|HFI), Certified Security Analyst (ECSA), License Penetration Testing (Practical) programs.

The EC-Council has trained and certified over 200,000 information security professionals globally who have influenced the cyber security mindset of countless organizations worldwide.

At the same time, the EC-Council has united around itself experts in e-commerce and information security.

The status of Academia Partner of the EC-Council provides Baku Higher Oil School with the following advantages:

* The official certificate of Academia Partner of the EC-Council

* The most up-to-date sources of training

* Participation in exclusive events

* Access to the EC-Council’s powerful training program

* Discounts and scholarships for teachers

* Cyber competition discounts and scholarships

* Student discounts and eligibility for exams

* Access to the resources of the Testing Center of the EC-Council

The head office of the EC-Council, which is primarily known as a professional certification body, is located in the city of New Mexico.

