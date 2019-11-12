Baku Higher Oil School officially selected as Academia Partner of EC-Council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 12
Trend:
Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) has been officially selected as Academia Partner of the International Council of Electronic Commerce Consultants (EC-Council).
The International Council of Electronic Commerce Consultants, also known as the EC-Council, is the world's largest cyber security technical certification body.
At the same time, the EC-Council is a professional organization that provides support to e-commerce and information security specialists.
EC-Council operates in 145 countries globally and it is the owner and developer of the world-famous Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH), Computer Hacking Forensics Investigator (C|HFI), Certified Security Analyst (ECSA), License Penetration Testing (Practical) programs.
The EC-Council has trained and certified over 200,000 information security professionals globally who have influenced the cyber security mindset of countless organizations worldwide.
At the same time, the EC-Council has united around itself experts in e-commerce and information security.
The status of Academia Partner of the EC-Council provides Baku Higher Oil School with the following advantages:
* The official certificate of Academia Partner of the EC-Council
* The most up-to-date sources of training
* Participation in exclusive events
* Access to the EC-Council’s powerful training program
* Discounts and scholarships for teachers
* Cyber competition discounts and scholarships
* Student discounts and eligibility for exams
* Access to the resources of the Testing Center of the EC-Council
The head office of the EC-Council, which is primarily known as a professional certification body, is located in the city of New Mexico.
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news