Over 280,000 tons of cotton harvested in 2019 so far in Azerbaijan

14 November 2019 12:22 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 14

By Samir Ali - Trend:

As of Nov. 13, 2019, cotton receiving points throughout Azerbaijan received 281,506 tons of cotton, which is 34.5 percent higher compared to the same period last year, Trend reports referring to the country's State Statistical Committee.

For comparison, last year's figure was 209,368 tons.

The leaders in cotton harvesting this year, so far, are Saatli (40,000 tons), Barda (32,576 tons), Agjabadi (31,029 tons), Beylagan (28,389 tons) and Bilasuvar (28,095 tons) districts.

Record levels of cotton production in Azerbaijan during the period of the country’s independence were reached in 2018.

Last year, 230,400 tons of raw cotton was harvested, which is 6.54 times higher since 2015.

Overall, cotton growing began to develop in the country in 2016, according to the state program aimed at the development of this sector.

In 2016, the sown area increased by 2.7 times compared to the preceding year and amounted to 51,400 hectares. Cotton production increased by 2.5 times and reached 89,400 tons.

In 2015, these indicators amounted to 18,700 hectares and 35,200 tons, respectively.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Growth dynamics in agricultural sector observed in Azerbaijan since early 2019
Business 13 November 17:21
Animal husbandry production up in Kazakhstan
Business 12 November 18:01
Investments into Kazakhstan's animal husbandry increase by nearly 40%
Business 12 November 17:52
Uzbekistan squeezed out of TOP-3 exporters of persimmon
Business 12 November 15:27
Over 1 million tons of raw cotton harvested in Turkmenistan
Business 9 November 13:02
Grain sowing with increased yield carried out in Azerbaijan’s Khachmaz district
Business 8 November 19:29
Latest
Barkindo: OPEC members will be required to meet majority of longer-term demand requirements
Oil&Gas 12:30
Exports of Turkey's defense industry up by over 35% (Exclusive)
Turkey 12:24
China-Uzbekistan JV to buy lubricants for gas turbine compressor units
Tenders 12:24
Norwegian Equinor may co-op with Uzbekistan in geological exploration
Oil&Gas 12:06
MFA: Sweden, Azerbaijan have potential for further dev’t of economic relations
Business 12:04
China holding in-depth talks with U.S. on phase one of trade deal
China 12:01
Leading Asian venture fund to invest in Kazakhstan's startups (Exclusive)
Business 11:50
Amount of deals on Uzbek Commodity Exchange hits over $100M
Business 11:50
Azerbaijani currency rates for Nov. 14
Finance 11:35