Groundbreaking ceremony of helicopter maintenance & repair plant held in Baku (PHOTO)

9 December 2019 17:18 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

The groundbreaking ceremony of helicopter maintenance and repair plant was held on the territory of the Zabrat airport in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku, Trend reports on Dec. 9.

The new plant will be built as part of the implementation of joint projects in accordance with the decisions of the Azerbaijan-Russia interstate governmental commission in the field of economic cooperation within bilateral partnership for the development of civil aviation.

It will become the only facility of this kind in the region. The project will be implemented jointly with the Russian Helicopters joint-stock company. The corresponding agreement was signed by President of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL) Jahangir Asgarov and Director General of Russian Helicopters company Andrey Boginsky.

Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Russian Minister of Economic Development Maksim Oreshkin, as well as Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov attended the ceremony.

After touring the territory allotted for the construction, an official groundbreaking ceremony was held. The participants of the event lowered the capsule into the foundation.

The project of the plant construction is the continuation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s economic policy on the development of the country non-oil sector. Furthermore, the plant will serve to strengthen bilateral ties between Azerbaijan and Russia, as well as create new job places for highly qualified specialists.

The 18th meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia with the participation of deputy ministers of all Azerbaijani ministries, ambassador of Azerbaijan to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu, Russian Minister of Economic Development Maksim Oreshkin and other senior officials was held in the Baku Business Center on Dec. 9.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

  • Groundbreaking ceremony of helicopter maintenance & repair plant held in Baku (PHOTO)
  • Groundbreaking ceremony of helicopter maintenance & repair plant held in Baku (PHOTO)
  • Groundbreaking ceremony of helicopter maintenance & repair plant held in Baku (PHOTO)
  • Groundbreaking ceremony of helicopter maintenance & repair plant held in Baku (PHOTO)
  • Groundbreaking ceremony of helicopter maintenance & repair plant held in Baku (PHOTO)
  • Groundbreaking ceremony of helicopter maintenance & repair plant held in Baku (PHOTO)
  • Groundbreaking ceremony of helicopter maintenance & repair plant held in Baku (PHOTO)
  • Groundbreaking ceremony of helicopter maintenance & repair plant held in Baku (PHOTO)
Related news
Date of elections to Supreme Assembly of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan AR announced
Politics 17:28
Azerbaijani-Russian relations switch to new level - minister
Business 16:56
Azerbaijan, Ukraine working to combine Viking train transport route with TRACECA
Transport 16:36
3rd “Arts, Crafts and Business” trade fair held in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 16:33
Azerbaijan’s AzInTelecom company introduces new services, projects
ICT 16:22
Technical problems almost eliminated at Azerbaijan’s Kursangi, Garabagli fields
Oil&Gas 16:11
Latest
Uzbekistan signs agricultural agreements with Indian companies
Business 17:36
Final stage of Azerbaijan Business Case Competition 2019
Society 17:33
Turkey exports fruit and vegetables worth over $330M
Turkey 17:31
Turkmenistan expands sales market of fruits and vegetables
Business 17:30
Date of elections to Supreme Assembly of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan AR announced
Politics 17:28
Czech Republic considers Georgia as important partner (Exclusive)
Business 17:24
Iran's annual revenues from gasoline exports may reach $4B
Business 17:23
Kuwait’s airline company eyeing to launch regular flights to Kazakhstan
Transport 17:19
Ambassador of Mexico visits Azerbaijan's Khazar University
Politics 17:15