Groundbreaking ceremony of helicopter maintenance & repair plant held in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

The groundbreaking ceremony of helicopter maintenance and repair plant was held on the territory of the Zabrat airport in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku, Trend reports on Dec. 9.

The new plant will be built as part of the implementation of joint projects in accordance with the decisions of the Azerbaijan-Russia interstate governmental commission in the field of economic cooperation within bilateral partnership for the development of civil aviation.

It will become the only facility of this kind in the region. The project will be implemented jointly with the Russian Helicopters joint-stock company. The corresponding agreement was signed by President of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL) Jahangir Asgarov and Director General of Russian Helicopters company Andrey Boginsky.

Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Russian Minister of Economic Development Maksim Oreshkin, as well as Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov attended the ceremony.

After touring the territory allotted for the construction, an official groundbreaking ceremony was held. The participants of the event lowered the capsule into the foundation.

The project of the plant construction is the continuation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s economic policy on the development of the country non-oil sector. Furthermore, the plant will serve to strengthen bilateral ties between Azerbaijan and Russia, as well as create new job places for highly qualified specialists.

The 18th meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia with the participation of deputy ministers of all Azerbaijani ministries, ambassador of Azerbaijan to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu, Russian Minister of Economic Development Maksim Oreshkin and other senior officials was held in the Baku Business Center on Dec. 9.

