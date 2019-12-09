Bakcell receives award for “Best Corporate Style” at Bakutel 2019 exhibition (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9

Trend:

This year Bakcell received the certificate for the “Best Corporate Style” at the 25th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Telecommunications, Innovations and High Technologies Exhibition. The certificate was presented by the “Caspian Event Organizers” (CEO), being the organizers of Bakutel-2019.

Traditionally, Bakcell yet again welcomed the guests and participants of the exhibition at the company’s stand to demonstrate best network coverage and fastest mobile internet in Azerbaijan. Visitors of the exhibition were able to get detailed information about the company’s latest achievements and take part in lots of entertainment activities, interesting games and contests. Also, Bakcell has revealed the upcoming “099” prefix, which is to be officially announced in the near future.

“The exhibition provided us with an excellent opportunity to demonstrate the benefits of our network. This year, once again, the international highly respected “Ookla” company named Bakcell the provider of the fastest mobile Internet in Azerbaijan. For the customers of a mobile operator, the most important is the quality and speed of the network. And we proved it in practice for the 3rd time in a row!” said Bakcell CCO Reinhard Zuba.

Thus, thousands of Bakcell stand visitors during the Bakutel-2019 were able to get acquainted with the superiority of Bakcell network, as well as the novelties of “My Bakcell” application – the first and best rated virtual customer care tool on the local telco market, learn about the “AppLab” startup incubation program, which offers broad opportunities for Azerbaijani youth, take part in “Ulduzum” loyalty program game to win many prizes and many other entertaining games and lotteries.

Visit the following link to watch a video about Bakcell participation at Bakutel 2019: https://youtu.be/MsdgGbZHJ94

Bakcell offers a wide range of products and services to users of modern mobile communications. The company provides its customers with the best-in-class mobile internet.

With more than 8000 base stations, Bakcell network covers 99% of the population and 93% of the land area of the country (excluding the occupied territories).

Today, Bakcell has the largest 4G network in the country in terms of coverage area and capacity, covering almost 91% of the country’s population and the central parts of all the regions of Azerbaijan (excluding Nakhchivan AR and occupied territories).

For more information about Bakcell products and services, please visit www.bakcell.com or call 555. For press releases please see www.bakcell.com/en/news.

If you are not a Bakcell subscriber, but wish to find out about Bakcell and its products and services, please call 012 498 89 89.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news