Prices of real estate market in Baku decrease

16 December 2019 11:18 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 16

By Elchin Mehtiyev- Trend:

In November 2019, land plots' prices in Baku decreased, MBA Group consulting company’s real estate expert Nusret Ibrahimov told Trend

Decrease in land plots prices during November amounted to 0.14 percent, Ibrahimov added.

Prices for private houses fell by 0.91 percent, for commercial properties by 0.69 percent.

In general, over the past month, prices in the real estate market fell by 0.11 percent, Ibrahimov said.

The reason decreasing is seasonal; November was rainy and unfavorable for construction, which contributed to decreasing of prices.

Meanwhile, growth by 2.4 percent was observed in housing rental market, while increase in rental prices for commercial facilities amounted to 6.21 percent, the expert noted.

