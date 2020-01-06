Russia’s Makhachkala eyes to launch flights to Baku and Tehran in 2020

6 January 2020 15:10 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 6

Trend:

Makhachkala-Baku and Makhachkala-Tehran direct flights are planned to be launched in 2020, Director General of Makhachkala Airport JSC in Russia’s Republic of Dagestan Arsen Pirmagomedov said.

"Presently, we are considering the issue of launching direct flights to Iran’s Tehran city and Azerbaijan’s Baku city this year," Pirmagomedov added, Trend reports referring to TASS.

“The new flights are planned to be launched after the commissioning of the new international terminal of the Makhachkala airport in the middle of the year,” the director general said.

Makhachkala Uytash international Airport is located near Makhachkala and Kaspiysk cities in Russia's Republic of Dagestan. It serves direct domestic flights to Moscow, Saint Petersburg and Surgut and operates direct international flights to Turkey’s Istanbul and Kazakhstan’s Aktau.

