Naqif Hamzayev elected to new position in PACE (PHOTO)

28 January 2020 14:50 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28

Trend:

Naqif Hamzayev has been elected a member of the bureau and deputy chair of the PACE Subcommittee on Disability, Pluralism and Discrimination.

"The first day of the winter session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) began with the election of the president and vice-president of the organization, the members of the Bureau and the Standing Committee," Hamzayev said on his facebook page.

Today, at the meeting of the committee, I was elected a member and deputy chair of the Subcommittee on Disability, Discrimination and Discrimination at the suggestion of my colleague Sahiba Gafarova.

“I express my deep gratitude to Samad Seyidov, chairman of the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE, and my colleague Sahib Gafarova for supporting my candidacy.”

