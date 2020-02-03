Heydar Aliyev International Airport meets high international standards of aviation security

3 February 2020 14:47 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3

Trend:

A comprehensive audit of the level of compliance of aviation security measures applied in organizing of passenger and cargo flights to the United States took place at Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

The audit was conducted in accordance with the interstate agreement between Azerbaijan and the USA.

As part of the audit, the auditors of the U.S. Transportation Security Administration were familiarized with the implementation of all relevant requirements of the TSA, as well as standards and recommendations of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the U.S. State Aviation Security Program.

TSA auditors were familiarized with the procedures of passenger registration, pre-flight inspection of aircraft, baggage inspection, in-flight catering security, as well as profiling activities of aviation security officers.

Also, there was a comprehensive assessment of the security of the airport terminal area and apron, training of the canine service, the level of protection of the airport's electronic systems from cyber-attacks, etc.

According to the results of the audit, the Department of Transport Security concluded that the aviation security measures applied at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport fully meet all of the TSA and ICAO requirements.

The specialists of the audit group noted the high level of professional training of the personnel and the entire management staff of the structural units of the General Directorate of Aviation Security (ATBI) of "Azerbaijan Airlines".

