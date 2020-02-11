Azerbaijani minister: Number of field tax audits greatly decreases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 11

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

Only two field tax audits accounted for every 1,000 active taxpayers in 2019, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said.

Jabbarov made the remarks in Baku at the press-conference entitled “Tax Reforms: From Shadows to the Light”, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, representatives of the Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Taxes and the management of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan attended the conference.

The minister stressed that in general, the number of field tax audits decreased by 44 percent and about 91 percent of all taxes were paid voluntarily.

“Moreover, an increase in additional payments by 18 percent was observed in 2019,” the minister added.

“In general, tax revenues exceeded the forecast by 4.9 percent in 2019, which shows a positive trend in the transition of the national economy to full transparency,” Jabbarov said.

The minister stressed that the growth of social benefits was also reflected in the context of transparency.

“Thus, the number of insured cases by types of compulsory state social insurance and unemployment insurance increased by 24 percent and 40 percent, respectively,” Jabbarov said.