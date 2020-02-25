Azerbaijan’s Icherisheher, Rome City Hall to co-op in preservation of monuments

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

The Administration of the Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve and the City Hall of Rome will cooperate in the field of protection and conservation of monuments, a source in the Administration told Trend on Feb. 25.

During the recent state visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Italy, a meeting was held with Mayor of Rome Virginia Raggi. Following the meeting, the declaration on cooperation was signed between the Administration of the Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve and the City Hall of Rome.

The document was signed by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and Mayor of Rome Virginia Raggi.

The declaration is aimed at establishing cooperation relations between two historical cities, in which there are many historical and cultural monuments included in the UNESCO World Heritage List, joint work in the field of preservation and conservation of monuments and the exchange of experience.

This is the first such document signed by the Administration of the Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve and the City Hall of Rome.

"The negotiations are underway to sign cooperation documents with several cities that have an ancient historical and cultural heritage, which creates more opportunities for promoting Icherisheher and Azerbaijan’s national and cultural heritage in general,” the source added.