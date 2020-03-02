Trade House of Azerbaijan to open in Kazakhstan in 2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

Trade House of Azerbaijan is expected to open Kazakhstan in 2020, Acting president of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) operating under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy Yusif Abdullayev said.

He made the remark in Baku at the press-conference dedicated to the activity of AZPROMO in Azerbaijan in 2019, the promotion of the ‘Made in Azerbaijan’ brand and upcoming tasks, Trend reports from the event.

The Trade House of Azerbaijan is expected to start operating in Nur Sultan, the capital of Kazakhstan, he added.

"Additionally, we’ll take part in the International Exhibition MosBuild-2020 in Moscow from March 31 through April 3. During the year, we also plan to participate in exhibitions in South Korea, France, Russia, China and other countries. Export missions will be also organized in the Eastern European, CIS countries, Turkey and other countries," Abdullayev said.