Disinfection work once again carried out at Baku Higher Oil School (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3

Trend:

Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) continues implementing measures to prevent the risk of spreading the coronavirus infection (COVID-19).

In accordance with the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, the effectiveness of the implementation of relevant preventive measures in the Higher School have been increased.

Thus, the employees of Ekol Engineering Services CJSC have once again carried out disinfection works in the administrative building, academic campus and student dormitory of the school.

The relevant structural division of Higher School have been instructed to continue the implementation of prophylactic and disinfection measures.

In addition, as in all educational institutions, the educational process at Baku Higher Oil School has been temporarily suspended from March 3 to 9, 2020.