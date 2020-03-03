Next job opportunity for youth from Azercell (PHOTO)

Economy 3 March 2020 18:21 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3

Trend:

“Azercell Telecom” LLC, always distinguished by its corporate social projects, continues its activities in the direction of education, professional growth and employment of the youth. Aiming to assist young people in their integration to the labor market, build a successful career in their specialty, and support their employment, Azercell representatives took part in regular labor fairs, this time organized in Lankaran and Guba. Azercell Human Capital Management Department employees informed the fair participants about the latest trends in the labor market, available vacancies in the company and answered their questions.

Job Fairs were jointly organized by the International Organization for Migration, Public Employment Services under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and International Training and Projects Center LLC. Notably, the project involved various lines of activities aimed at development of the youth, such as supporting the self-employment and access to the labor market, capacity building and others.

It is worth noting that, Azercell stands out for active participation in the career fairs organized by various education institutes, public agencies and other organizations. Moreover, 67 students from various institutions have attended Student Programs initiated by Azercell during 2019, while 161 in-house and external training sessions were conducted by Azercell Academy.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. Currently, 4.8 million subscribers choose Azercell services.

Mobile operator controls 49% of market share; while its geographical coverage constitutes 99.2% (excluding the occupied territories); and population coverage 99.8%. Azercell was the pioneering mobile operator to introduce a number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7/7 Front Office service, Azercell Express offices, M2M services, technology and pilot version of 5G, mobile, online customer care services and customer services through social media, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc.

Rapidly increasing network of Azercell covers nearly 60 regions of the country, including Baku and Absheron peninsula. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

